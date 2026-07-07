The Delhi government has directed all 5,633 schools in the capital to establish Child Protection Committees by the end of July.

In a major effort to improve student safety, the Delhi government has instructed that all 5,633 government, government-aided, and private schools in the national capital form Child Protection Committees (CPCs) by the end of July. The action attempts to promote a secure, inclusive, and child-friendly atmosphere by requiring each school to have a specific procedure for preventing abuse, responding to complaints, and protecting children's rights.

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Mandatory Child Protection Committees in all schools.

The Delhi government has asked all 5,633 schools to form Child Protection Committees (CPCs) by the end of July. The committees will be in charge of adopting child safety measures, handling complaints, and ensuring schools follow child protection rules.

Focus on Student Safety

The effort aims to improve students' safety and well-being by establishing an organised system for preventing abuse, bullying, harassment, and other types of misbehaviour. Schools have been advised to take a proactive approach to child safety and provide a safe learning environment.

Committees' Roles

Each Child Protection Committee is meant to include school officials, teachers, counsellors, and other stakeholders. The panel will monitor child safety concerns, raise awareness about child rights, ensure compliance with child protection legislation, and give immediate assistance as needed.

Part of broader school safety measures.

The decree is part of the Delhi government's larger attempt to raise safety standards in educational institutions. Recently, schools were directed to dismiss staff with criminal histories involving child abuse or violent offences, underscoring the administration's dedication to student care.