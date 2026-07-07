Rain in Delhi brings relief from heat. The IMD has forecast more showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across Delhi-NCR for the next five days, issuing a 'Yellow' warning for July 7, 8, and 9. Temperatures will range from 32-37°C.

With rain in the national capital, Delhi residents got relief from the heat as the India Meteorological Department forecast more showers and thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR over the next five days.

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Delhi-NCR weather forecast

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness cloudy skies with spells of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days. The IMD has forecast temperatures to remain between 32 and 37 degrees Celsius during this period.

According to the district-wise forecast issued by Urban Meteorological Services for Delhi-NCR, IMD on July 7, the weather will remain identical for all 15 districts, including North Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, South West Delhi, South East Delhi, Shahdara, and NCR districts Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad.

IMD issues 'Yellow' warning

IMD has issued a 'Yellow' warning for July 7, 8 and 9. On July 7, the forecast is for a generally cloudy sky with "a spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places" accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph towards the afternoon. Another spell of rain is expected towards night.

Similar conditions are likely on July 8 with light rain, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during the afternoon. On July 9, IMD expects light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorms and strong winds towards morning/forenoon, followed by another spell of very light to light rain at night.

The warning level drops to 'Green - No Warning' for July 10 and 11. IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light to light rain, thunderstorm and lightning towards forenoon/afternoon on both days. The probability of occurrence for all five days has been categorised as 'Likely', which IMD defines as 25-50%. The forecast also covers adjoining NCR regions including Panipat, Meerut, Noida, Faridabad, Rewari, Alwar and Gurugram. As per IMD, 'light rainfall' refers to 2.5-15.5 mm in 24 hours. Residents have been advised to be cautious of lightning and gusty winds during the next three days.

Southwest Monsoon update

The Southwest Monsoon advanced further into parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting its progress into the remaining parts of the country over the next two to three days. The weather agency said conditions are favourable for the monsoon to cover the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and the entire country soon.

Heavy rainfall warnings across India

The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat on July 7, and over Kerala and Karnataka on Tuesday. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 8. Several regions recorded intense rainfall in the past 24 hours, with Madhya Maharashtra's Lonavala receiving 53 cm of rain, followed by Wada in Palghar (43 cm) and Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli (27 cm).

The weather department forecast widespread rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab from July 7-9, with isolated heavy rainfall likely during the period. Heavy rains are also expected across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Moderate flash flood risks have been identified in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and coastal Karnataka over the next 24 hours. Rescue agencies and local administrations have been advised to remain prepared in vulnerable areas. (ANI)