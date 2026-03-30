People across Ladakh, including Leh, Chanderkot, and Budgam, are donating money, jewellery, and valuables to aid Iran amid the West Asia conflict. A child even broke her piggy bank, and the Iranian Embassy thanked India for its kindness and humanity.

Several people in Leh have come forward to contribute money, precious metals, jewellery and other valuable items to help residents in Iran amid the West Asia conflict. A child also broke her "gullak" (piggy bank) to contribute to the relief efforts in the meantime.

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The residents in Ladakh are conducting regular donation drives to aid the residents in Iran affected by the US-Israeli strikes during the past 30 days of conflict. Several children's bicycles could also be seen among the donated items, sending a strong message of solidarity with Iran.

Donation Drives in Jammu and Kashmir

Last week, hundreds of people from the Shia community gathered at the Imambara in Jammu and Kashmir's Chanderkot to provide financial and material aid to those affected by the ongoing conflict in Iran. The mass donation drive saw locals contributing everything from household utensils to precious jewellery to support the distressed population across the border.

The Shias of the Chanderkot area in Ramban district en masse gave different types of donations for the hapless people of war-hit Iran. People from the Shia community donated money, utensils, gold and silver, and children donated their piggy banks. Women donated their gold and silver ornaments. They even took off the bangles and earrings from their children and donated them for the sake of the people of war-ravaged Iran. A man also donated his sheep.

Iranian Embassy Expresses Gratitude

Additionally, locals in Budgam also donated gold, silver, and cash to support Iran in the wake of the West Asia crisis. Noting these efforts, the Iranian Embassy in India on March 22 thanked the "kindness" and "humanity" of Indians for donating money and jewellery to rebuild Iran. The Embassy said they will remember India's kindness forever.

"We will never forget your kindness and humanity. Thank you, India," the embassy said. "With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India," it further said.

Background of the Conflict

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. (ANI)