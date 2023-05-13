Chikmagalur election results 2023 LIVE: Can opposition end BJP's winning streak?

Chikmagalur election results 2023 News & live updates: This year, the four time MLA, C T Ravi is seeking his re-election for his fifth term. The Chikmagalu constituency is expected to witness a fierce competition between the Congress and the BJP.

The two front-runners, the Congress and the BJP, are anticipated to engage in a tough contest in the Chikmagalur constituency. As per early trends, Congress' HD Thammaiah is leading with over 7500 votes. BJP's CT Ravi is currently at second place and leading with over 7000 votes.

In the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, CT Ravi, a four-term lawmaker from the Chikmagalur Constituency, is running against Thimmashetty of the Janata Dal Secular and HD Thammaiah of the Congress.

Other candidates fielding in the constituency are Eregowda from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Thimmashetty contesting from the Janata Dal (Secular).

H D Thammaiah, who served as C T Ravi's assistant in the BJP before joining the Congress, is a strong contender put out by the party. Thammaiah, if elected to office, will become Chikmagalur's second Lingayat MLA following C M S Shastri in 1967.

Historically, the Chikmagalur constituency has been a stronghold of the Congress party as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi even contested and won the 1978 Lok Sabha election from this constituency. The trend continued in Assembly elections until 2004, when the BJP began winning.

By a margin of 26,314 votes, BJP candidate CT Ravi defeated Congress candidate Shankar BL to win the Chikmagalur Assembly Election in 2018. Since then, Ravi has remained in the lead, but the stakes are high as everyone waits impatiently to see if the Opposition can turn the tables in 2023.

The Lingayat group, which has about 40,000 voters, is well-represented in Chikmagalur by H D Thammaiah, who is a member of this community, according to the reports. The Vokkaliga community, from which C T Ravi is originally from, has about 20,000 voters in the district.

