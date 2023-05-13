Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanakapura election results 2023: Congress' DK Shivakumar continues to rule his seat

    Kanakapura election results 2023 News: DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief, won the Assembly elections for the eighth time in a row on Saturday, retaining his Kanakapura seat by a massive majority of 1,21,595 votes.

    First Published May 13, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    D K Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chairman and a Vokkaliga strongman, won the Assembly elections for the eighth time in a row on Saturday, retaining his Kanakapura seat by a massive majority of 1,21,595 votes.

    Shivakumar received 1,42,156 votes against B Nagaraju's 20,561 votes for the Janata Dal (Secular). R Ashoka of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished third with 19,602 votes. Shivakumar's winning margin was substantially greater than in 2018, when he defeated JD(S) candidate Narayana Gowda by 79,909 votes. 

    Since the delimitation procedure that led to the creation of Kanakapura in 2008, Shivakumar has won four consecutive elections from there. Prior to it, he served as the former Sathanur seat's representative four times.

    Shivakumar, known as the "Kanakapura Rock," has served as a state legislator seven times and has won every election since 1989. The revenue minister Ashoka, who is seen as the BJP's Vokkaliga face, was fielded from Kanakapura in the hopes that he would win the seat and assist the party gain ground there.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Has Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's prayers been answered?

    During his tenure, Shivakumar undertook many development works including school buildings, power stations, roads, and taluk panchayat buildings. The SC/ST, OBC, and Vokkaliga populations continue to prefer Shivakumar.

    According to the Delimitation Commission's 2008 report, the Scheduled Caste population in the Kanakapura Assembly seat is expected to be 18.89%, while the Scheduled Tribe population is estimated to be 1.86%.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Did you know over 2.6 lakh voters opted for NOTA?

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 5:18 PM IST
