At least eight people were seriously injured after a KSRTC bus overturned near Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur. The bus, carrying 26 passengers, was trying to avoid a tipper lorry. The injured have been hospitalised, with three in critical condition.

At least eight people were seriously injured after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus overturned near the VTU Campus at Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur taluk on Saturday.

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How the Accident Occurred

According to preliminary information, the bus was travelling from Doddaballapur to Chikkaballapur with 26 passengers on board when the driver allegedly lost control while attempting to avoid a tipper lorry approaching from the Kanive Narayanapura side. The bus subsequently overturned on the roadside.

Rescue and Medical Response

Soon after the accident, residents and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. All the injured were shifted to the hospital in Muddenahalli for treatment.

Hospital sources said the condition of three of the injured remains critical.

Investigation Underway

Preliminary investigations indicate that the alleged negligence of both the tipper lorry driver and the KSRTC bus driver may have contributed to the accident. Police from the Nandi Giridhama Police Station visited the accident site, registered a case, and initiated an investigation into the incident. More details awaited.