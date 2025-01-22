Chidanand Saraswati lauds Mahakumbh 2025 as grand celebration of Indianness and Sanatan Dharma

Spiritual leader Chidanand Saraswati hails Mahakumbh 2025 as the grandest celebration of Indianness, symbolizing the resurgence of Sanatan Dharma. He praised CM Yogi Adityanath for elevating the festival and lauded the arrangements, highlighting the global attraction and spiritual energy of the event.

Chidanand Saraswati lauds Mahakumbh 2025 as grand celebration of Indianness and Sanatan Dharma
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

As Mahakumbh 2025 continues on a grand note with scores of saints, spiritual leaders, and millions of devotees immersed in the rich spiritual experience, spiritual leader Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, has described the event as "the grandest celebration of Indianness". 

He said, "This festival symbolizes the resurgence of Sanatan Dharma, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is committed to elevating it to even greater heights."

He added, "For those who follow the Sanatan Dharma, no festival surpasses Mahakumbh in significance. It is not just a festival for a select few, but a collective celebration. The enthusiasm and devotion of the participants have turned the banks of the holy Sangam into a sea of believers—a sight unparalleled anywhere in the world. "

Chidanand Saraswati, who has been attending Mahakumbh since 1971, expressed his admiration for the arrangements made for this year’s Mahakumbh at Prayagraj. He lauded CM Yogi Adityanath for orchestrating such an extraordinary event, acknowledging the Chief Minister’s relentless efforts in making this possible.

He shared that the event has left everyone in awe, with devotees and tourists from across the globe drawn to its spiritual energy. He said, "The mesmerizing aura of Mahakumbh has left an indelible impression on visitors, compelling them to return repeatedly. The festival is a beacon of unity and vitality, sending the world an unparalleled message of Sanatan Dharma's harmony."

Recalling his experience at the Sangam, Chidanand Saraswati remarked that he felt immense pride witnessing the people's enthusiasm. 

He said, "The scene of devotees from every corner of the nation and beyond taking a dip in the holy waters was divine and magnificent. Even individuals from countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, and the Arab world are captivated by the spiritual grandeur of Mahakumbh, with many expressing a desire to join the celebration. The festival showcases the unity of Sanatan Dharma, transcending barriers of caste, creed, and language."

He added, "Those seeking to divide humanity should witness this extraordinary confluence, where people from diverse backgrounds come together harmoniously. Mahakumbh truly exemplifies the spirit of unity and the timeless legacy of Sanatan Dharma. "

