A grand chariot procession for the Aani Thirumanjanam festival is underway at the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple, Tamil Nadu. The festival features five deities on ornate chariots and draws tens of thousands of devotees from across states.

A grand chariot procession of the Aani Thirumanjanam festival is being held with immense religious fervour and splendour at the world-renowned Chidambaram Natarajar Temple in Tamil Nadu, considered the Akasa Sthalam (ether element shrine) among the Pancha Bhoota Sthalams. The ninth-day highlight of the festival, the elaborate chariot procession, is currently underway, drawing tens of thousands of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and other states.

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Grand Procession and Rituals

The Panchamurthy deities Lord Vinayagar, Lord Murugan, Lord Natarajar, Goddess Sivakamasundari, and Lord Chandikeswarar are being taken out in a grand procession on five ornately decorated chariots through the four major temple streets. According to temple traditions, the five deities are seated on separate chariots and move in a fixed route, starting from the Ther Nilai (chariot station) on the eastern side of the temple. The chariots traverse the East, South, West, and North Ratha Veedhis before returning to the starting point on the eastern street, completing the ritual circuit.

Auspicious Darshan

Devotees consider it highly auspicious that the Moolavar deity of the sanctum sanctorum emerges as the Utsavar during this festival, granting darshan outside the inner shrine. This rare occurrence takes place only twice a year--during Arudra Darshan in the Tamil month of Margazhi and during the Aani Thirumanjanam chariot festival in the month of Aani.

Devotional Fervour and Cultural Performances

The procession is witnessing large-scale participation, with devotees chanting "Siva Siva" and pulling the massive chariots using ropes. Traditional music performances and devotional activities are adding to the festive atmosphere. Several devotees dressed as Lord Natarajar and Goddess Parvati are performing classical dance forms, including Bharatanatyam, while others are showcasing Silambattam and other cultural expressions along the procession route.

After the chariots return to their base, the deity will be taken to the Aayirankaal Mandapam, also known as the Raja Sabha (Hall of Thousand Pillars), where special rituals and ceremonies will be conducted. The concluding phase of the Aani Thirumanjanam festival is scheduled to take place on the following day.

Elaborate Security and Public Arrangements

In view of the massive crowd participation, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. Over 1,000 police personnel have been deployed under the supervision of Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Shukla and Chidambaram DSP Pradeep to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession. Authorities have also implemented traffic diversions across the four chariot streets to manage congestion and ensure public safety during the festival days.

Volunteers have been stationed at multiple points to distribute food and drinking water to devotees, ensuring smooth facilitation of the large gatherings.

The festival continues to draw immense devotion and cultural vibrancy, reflecting the deep-rooted traditions associated with the ancient temple town.