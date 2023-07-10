Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chicken in veg biryani! Twitter user's complain goes viral; forces Zomato to respond

    A Twitter user recently shared a post, highlighting an incident where his friend’s family, who were visiting Varanasi during the ongoing holy Sawan month, received chicken instead of the vegetarian meal they had ordered online.

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    One of the most popular one-pot rice recipes in the nation is biryani. Foodies agree that this unique blend of spices, pork, and rice is really delicious. A recent Twitter post by a user described a problem his friend had with the vegetarian biryani he had bought online. According to the post, the friend had ordered paneer biryani but was served a meal that had chunks of chicken. 

    Ashwini Shrivastava, a Twitter user, detailed the issue his friend went through on Sunday night in Varanasi. The family pack of veggie paneer biryani that he purchased online through the food aggregator app Zomato is seen in two videos that the user posted. The friend was given chicken bits that were tucked away in the biryani box, as shown in the following footage.

    Since even paneer biryani's paneer is covered in a besan (gramme flour) wrapping, and they had ordered paneer biryani, at first they didn't even realise that it was truly chicken biryani. They didn't realise it was something else until they tried it, the user said in his tweet.

    He said, "When they called Zomato, they were told to talk to the hotel, and when they called the Behrouz Biryani, they were told to call Zomato."  Meanwhile, both Zomato and Behrouz Biryani took cognizance of the complaint and responded immediately to the viral tweet.

    Since being shared, the tweet has amassed over 790K views and over 3K retweets.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 6:05 PM IST
