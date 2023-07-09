Naan, Paratha and Butter Garlic Naan feature in top 10 of World's best flatbreads list

A recent list released by the online food guide Taste Atlas revealed the list of best flatbreads in the world. The ranking released on July 6, 2023, has featured many Indian flatbreads in the top 50 of the list including butter garlic naan, paratha and more.

Indian flatbreads have acquired popularity on a global scale, as seen by the most current list published by online food directory Taste Atlas. The top flatbreads from across the world were presented on July 6, 2023. Indian flatbreads feature a lot of entries in the top 50, proving both their popularity and culinary skill.

“Flatbreads have been enjoyed across different cultures for centuries, with each region adding its own distinct flavours and techniques to this culinary creation. While determining the absolute best flatbread would be an impossible task for anyone, we’ve turned to mathematics and counted your votes - as we always do," read the caption.

Also Read | Here are 10 Healthier Sugar Cookie alternatives to satisfy your sweet tooth

Two Indian bids were strongly included in just the top five entries. Overall, naan came in fifth place, while butter garlic naan amazingly came in second. Roti Canai, a crispy, multi-layered bread from Malaysia that is claimed to have Indian origins, won the contest.

The superb flavour and texture of other Indian breads lower on the list, such as paratha, Amritsari kulcha, and plain roti, were lauded. Among the top 50 foods were aloo naan, Kashmiri naan, aloo paratha, and roomali roti.

Also Read | 7 home remedies to say goodbye to blackheads

Alongside Indian flatbreads, foreign breads like lavash, pita, focaccia, and tortilla rose to the top of the rankings. This is an example of the wide diversity of flatbreads present in many different world cuisines. Overall, Indian flatbreads have made a significant impact on the globe's culinary scene thanks to their particular flavours and adaptability, which have made people all over the world like them. Meanwhile, among international breads, there was lavash, pita bread, Focaccia and tortilla among the popular ones.