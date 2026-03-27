MP CM Mohan Yadav met families of 10 killed in a Chhindwara road accident. He announced Rs 8 lakh compensation for the deceased's families and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. An investigation was ordered, and police were praised for their response.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday met the affected families in the tragic road accident, which claimed the lives of 10 individuals, leaving several sustained injuries. "Today, I cancelled my pre-scheduled program and visited Chhindwara to meet the families affected by the tragic road accident and express my condolences. This incident is very painful. In this difficult time, the government stands firmly with all the affected families. I met the grieving families from the villages of Karera, Gwara, and Jhiria and offered them emotional support," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

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CM Meets Injured, Reviews Treatment

The Chief Minister also visited the district hospital in Chhindwara to meet the injured and received information about their treatment, directing doctors to ensure proper referral arrangements if needed. "I also met the injured at the district hospital in Chhindwara and reviewed their treatment. Additionally, I spoke to doctors regarding those admitted in Nagpur as well and instructed them that arrangements should be made to refer patients if required. All injured are being provided free treatment," CM said.

Financial Compensation Announced

He further said that the families of the deceased would receive total compensation of Rs 8 lakh each, which includes Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund and Rs 4 lakh under the Sambal scheme. The injured persons will be given Rs 1 lakh each. "Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each is being given to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund. Along with this, I have issued instructions to provide an additional Rs 4 lakh each under the Chief Minister's Sambal Scheme, making a total of Rs 8 lakh per family. All injured persons will be given Rs 1 lakh each as financial assistance," the CM added.

Investigation Ordered, Police Response Appreciated

The Chief Minister also ordered an investigation into the incident and highlighted the role of police personnel present at the time of the accident. The CM appreciated their prompt response and said they would be rewarded. "Orders have been given to investigate the incident. At the time of the accident, police personnel were returning from duty and they immediately helped to rescue the injured. I appreciate their efforts, as their prompt action saved many lives. They will also be rewarded. The health department and people across the district responded sensitively to the situation," the CM added in the post.

How the Accident Unfolded

Notably, ten individuals were killed and several people were injured after a passenger bus collided head-on with a pickup vehicle in Chhindwara district late Thursday evening. The incident occurred near the Simariya area in the district when the passenger bus was overtaking and a pickup vehicle arriving from the front collided head-on, resulting in the severe accident. (ANI)