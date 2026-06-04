Kondapalli, a village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur once known as a Naxal stronghold, is seeing rapid development. Officials credit the establishment of security camps for enabling road construction, infrastructure projects, and access to services.

Development activities are growing fast in Kondapalli, a village once regarded as a Naxal stronghold in Bijapur district, with road construction, infrastructure projects and government services expanding following the establishment of security camps in the area, officials said.

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Security camps spur rapid development

Speaking about the ongoing work, Bijapur Collector Vishwadeep said that the region has witnessed rapid progress after the establishment of security camps. "The work is going on rapidly, as the camps get established. This area is now naxal-free. So, construction work is going on rapidly...This is about a 38-km-long road and is being built by the BRO (Border Roads Organisation). It was a difficult job, but it was undertaken rapidly. There is full access now. Movement has also begun now..."

The 38-km road project is being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which officials say will improve connectivity in the remote region that had long remained inaccessible due to security concerns.

Services reach residents

Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar said Kondapalli had earlier been considered a stronghold of Naxals, but development efforts accelerated after a security camp was established in November 2024. "Kondapalli was earlier considered a stronghold of Naxals...When the camp opened here on 12th November 2024, development works began. You can see BRO (Border Roads Organisation) here. Electricity, water, health facilities and all government schemes are reaching the people now. CM had come here, and he listened to the grievances of the people. This is a matter of great joy. I think development work will gain further pace..."

According to officials, the presence of security forces has enabled infrastructure projects to move forward, while basic services such as electricity, drinking water, healthcare facilities and welfare schemes are now reaching residents of the area.

Kondapalli Bailey Bridge a 'symbol of change'

Earlier, marking a major step forward for connectivity in Naxal-affected areas, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inspected the newly built Kondapalli Bailey Bridge, calling it a lifeline that brings development and good governance to the most remote corners of Bastar, according to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's office.

As per the statement, a new wave of development is now reaching some of Bastar's most remote regions, where roads once disappeared into dense forests and rugged hills. Areas that were once considered inaccessible are gradually witnessing a transformation. The newly constructed modern Bailey Bridge at Kondapalli in Bijapur district has emerged as a strong symbol of this change. (ANI)