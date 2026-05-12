A teenager has died in Janjgir, Chhattisgarh, after attending a wedding party. His family suspects that food poisoning from watermelon caused his death. Four other children, who also fell sick, are now out of danger after getting treatment. Doctors have said a proper investigation is needed to find the exact cause.

Janjgir: A teenager has died in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, and his family is blaming it on watermelon he ate at a wedding. The incident happened in Gurkod village yesterday afternoon. Five children were taken to the hospital after they suddenly fell ill. Sadly, one of them passed away, while the other four are now said to be out of danger.

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These kids were at their maternal uncle's house for a wedding celebration. Around 12 noon, everyone had lunch, which included watermelon. But just two hours later, the children started vomiting. They also had diarrhoea and trouble breathing, which made the family really worried. They immediately rushed the children to a nearby hospital.

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The boy who died has been identified as Akhilesh Dhivar. Everyone suspects it was a case of food poisoning, and the family believes the watermelon is the culprit. Health department officials have visited the wedding venue to collect food samples, including samples of the watermelon. A post-mortem was also done on Akhilesh's body. Doctors said they have collected samples from the body for a detailed investigation.

The good news is that the other four children are recovering well. Doctors have confirmed that food poisoning was the cause of death, but they are still not sure if the watermelon was the specific reason.