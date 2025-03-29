user
user icon

Chhattisgarh: Security forces clash with Naxals in Sukma, operation continues

A fierce encounter is ongoing between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. The gunfight began after a joint anti-Naxal operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CRPF, launched on March 28 based on intelligence inputs.

Chhattisgarh: Security forces clash with Naxals in Sukma, operation continues on march 29 2025 anr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 29, 2025, 9:46 AM IST

Sukma: An encounter is underway between security forces and Naxals in the Kerlapal area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The exchange of fire began following a joint anti-Naxal operation launched by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday.

According to officials, the operation was initiated based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of Naxals in the Kerlapal area under Sukma police station limits. The joint team moved out for the search mission on March 28, and intermittent firing has continued since early morning today (March 29).

Also Read: Chhattisgarh encounters: 22 Naxals killed in twin operations, DRG jawan loses life

Security forces are currently conducting an intensive search of the encounter site and surrounding forested terrain.

Authorities said a detailed statement will be issued after the completion of the ongoing operation.

Sukma is one of the worst-affected districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, which has seen several Naxal attacks in the past.

Earlier on Friday, a jawan was injured and hospitalised after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P said, "One jawan injured during an IED blast planted by Maoists towards Bedmakoti. The injured soldier is being given first aid at the District Hospital in Narayanapur."

After initial treatment, the IG said that the condition of the injured soldier became stable.

Also Read: Kathua encounter: Three policemen, two militants killed in fierce gunfight; Report

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Siachen's New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL's Tumkur shk

Siachen’s New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL’s Tumkur

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators anr

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators

'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan anr

'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan

Chhattisgarh: Security forces neutralise 16 Naxalites in Sukma encounter, 2 jawans injured march 29 2025 anr

Chhattisgarh: Security forces neutralise 16 Naxalites in Sukma encounter, 2 jawans injured

Egg seller and juice vendor get notices for GST dues worth 7.5 crores, left shocked shk

Egg seller and juice vendor get notices for GST dues worth Rs 7.5 crore, left shocked

Recent Stories

Siachen's New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL's Tumkur shk

Siachen’s New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL’s Tumkur

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators anr

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 2: Fastest Malayalam film to HIT Rs 100 Cr globally, India sees 44.05% drop NTI

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 2: Fastest Malayalam film to HIT Rs 100 Cr globally, India sees 44.05% drop

Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button? gcw

Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button?

10 must-see most beautiful places to visit in the Kullu Valley; Check here ATG

10 must-see most beautiful places to visit in the Kullu Valley; Check here

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon
Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Video Icon
Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Video Icon
Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Video Icon