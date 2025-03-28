user
Kathua encounter: Three policemen, two militants killed in fierce gunfight; Report

An encounter in Jammu’s Kathua district claimed the lives of three policemen and two militants on Thursday. Authorities suspect that nearly six militants recently infiltrated from across the Pakistan border.

Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 8:53 AM IST

Kathua: Three policemen lost their lives in an encounter in Jammu’s Kathua district on Thursday (Mar 27). At the same time, two terrorists were shot dead. Although authorities have not yet provided an official statement, sources indicate that among the fallen officers, one was a selection grade constable. Both officers were reportedly personal security officers (PSOs) assigned to the SDPO Border.

The militants, estimated to be around six in number, are suspected to have recently infiltrated from across the Pakistan border. They were first seen by a local couple on Sunday evening in the forested area of Saniyal village, near the international border.

Teams from the Army, National Security Guard, Border Security Force, Police, Special Operations Group, and Central Reserve Police Force had been conducting search operations in the area for the past five days. A brief exchange of gunfire took place on Sunday, and on Tuesday, a local woman reported to the police that two men dressed in army uniforms had approached her for water while she was eating.

On Thursday, police sustained casualties after venturing deep into the forest, where they engaged in close-range combat with heavily armed terrorists.

During the intense gunfight, security forces managed to eliminate two terrorists. However, before they were neutralized, three policemen lost their lives in action, and five others sustained injuries, according to an official involved in the operation.

J-K DGP Confirms neutralisation of two terrorists

Nalin Prabhat, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, is spearheading the large-scale anti-terror operation in Kathua. He confirmed the elimination of two terrorists and expressed confidence that the remaining militants hiding in the area would also be neutralized soon.

On Tuesday, police and security forces intensified their search operation, expanding their combing efforts across the dense forests. The teams advanced toward the International Border with Pakistan, located approximately five kilometers from Saniyal village, while also covering areas near the Jammu-Pathankote National Highway.

