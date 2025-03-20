Chhattisgarh encounters: 22 Naxals killed in twin operations, DRG jawan loses life

Read Full Article

Security forces in Chhattisgarh launched two intense anti-Naxal operations, killing 22 insurgents in separate encounters, while a jawan from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) lost his life in the line of duty.

The larger of the two encounters unfolded along the Bijapur-Dantewada border in Gangaloor, where 18 Naxalites were gunned down after hours of heavy crossfire. In another operation in Kanker district, security personnel eliminated four Maoists in a fierce gunfight near village Koroskodo in Chhotebethiya.

Massive encounter in Bijapur-Dantewada border

The first and deadlier clash erupted early in the morning around 7 AM in the dense forests of Bijapur-Dantewada. Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team comprising DRG, Special Task Force (STF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a combing operation in the region. As the forces moved in, they were met with heavy gunfire from Naxalites, sparking an intense battle that lasted several hours.

By the time the firing subsided, security forces had successfully neutralized 18 Naxalites. The body of a DRG jawan, who made the ultimate sacrifice during the encounter, was also recovered. Authorities seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from the site. Search operations are still underway to locate any remaining insurgents and secure the area.

Confirming the operation, Bijapur Police stated, "An encounter is underway along the Bijapur-Dantewada border. So far, 18 Naxalite bodies have been recovered along with a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition. One DRG jawan has been martyred. Combing operations continue."

Four killed in Kanker

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Kanker district, security forces eliminated four Maoists in an exchange of fire near village Koroskodo in Chhotebethiya. The encounter occurred during a routine combing operation when Naxalites opened fire, prompting the forces to retaliate.

"Four Maoist cadres died in the encounter near village Koroskodo. The operation and area sanitization are ongoing," officials confirmed.

Relentless crackdown on Naxal insurgency

These twin encounters mark yet another major success for security forces in their ongoing fight against Naxal insurgency. The operations follow a series of recent crackdowns, including the surrender of 17 Naxalites in Bijapur last week. Earlier in February, authorities arrested 18 insurgents and seized explosives in coordinated raids across multiple locations.

Beyond military action, the Chhattisgarh government is pushing for economic and infrastructural development to weaken insurgent influence. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai recently presented a master plan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on transforming Bastar into a hub for industry, infrastructure, and tourism. He stated that the Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh is in its “final phase”, attributing the shift to a combination of strong security strategies and growing public cooperation.

With security forces maintaining pressure and government initiatives fostering development, authorities are determined to eradicate Maoist networks and bring long-term stability to the region. The situation in Bijapur and Kanker remains tense as search operations continue.

