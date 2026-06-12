Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, Army Commander of Sapta Shakti Command, reviewed the operational preparedness, training, and logistics of the Chetak Corps at military stations in Bathinda, Sri Ganganagar, and Bikaner, appreciating their professionalism.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander of Sapta Shakti Command, conducted a detailed review of operational preparedness at military stations in Bathinda, Sri Ganganagar, and Bikaner on Friday. The visit aimed to assess training activities, operational logistics, and administrative functions of the Chetak Corps.

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As a part of the review of operational preparedness of various formations under Sapta Shakti Command, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command, visited Bathinda, Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner Military Station. He was briefed on the operational preparedness, training activities, operational logistics and administrative aspects of the Chetak Corps.

Focus on Technology and Realistic Training

The Army Commander visited the formations and training facilities in the station and appreciated the high commitment and professionalism of all ranks. He stressed the need for task-oriented and realistic training and validation, with a focus on empowering the units with cutting-edge technologies.

He accentuated that all ranks must keep themselves abreast with the latest trends and technological advancements, emerging cyber threats and be able to act as first responders to any threat, online or offline.

Commendation for Troops

Finally, the Army Commander appreciated all ranks for their dedication, hard work and zeal. He exhorted everyone to continue serving with the same enthusiasm and dedication in the future.