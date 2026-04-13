A Naxal area commander identified as Rupi, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. A weapon and the body were recovered from the encounter site.

A Naxal area commander carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests under Chhote Betiya police station limits in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Monday.

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Slain Maoist Identified

Kanker Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said the slain Maoist has been identified as area commander Rupi.

A body, along with a weapon, was recovered from the encounter site, officials added.

Further details regarding the encounter are awaited.