A Naxal area commander identified as Rupi, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. A weapon and the body were recovered from the encounter site.
A Naxal area commander carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests under Chhote Betiya police station limits in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Monday.
Slain Maoist Identified
Kanker Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said the slain Maoist has been identified as area commander Rupi.
A body, along with a weapon, was recovered from the encounter site, officials added.
Further details regarding the encounter are awaited.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)