Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is set to visit Nalgonda on Sunday to launch key road and drinking water projects. He also recently held a high-level review meeting for the Musi Riverfront Project in Hyderabad.

CM to Inaugurate Nalgonda Projects

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will visit Nalgonda district on Sunday to inaugurate key infrastructure and drinking water projects, besides addressing a public meeting.

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As part of his tour, the Chief Minister will arrive at the Kanagal AMC Market Yard at 3:35 p.m., where he will lay the foundation stone for the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) road projects and unveil a commemorative pylon. Later, at 4 p.m., he will reach the Nagarjuna Government Degree College grounds in Nalgonda town. During the programme, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for Phase I of the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation Drinking Water Scheme, which will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 83 crore. Following the inauguration ceremony, Revanth Reddy will address a public meeting at the venue.

Musi Riverfront Project Reviewed

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a review meeting on the Musi Riverfront Project at the MCR HRD Bodhi Pavilion in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Friday.

According to a release, discussions were held on the Phase I works of the Musi Riverfront Project. They included allotment of double-bedroom houses to people currently residing in the Musi riverbed. The meeting also discussed land acquisition, that those willing to part with their land should either be given Transferable Development Rights (TDR) or paid appropriate compensation.

The State Government should relocate the existing structures located on Defence land being acquired for the Gandhi Sarovar Project.

Further discussions were held on establishing a Musi Experience Centre at Necklace Road for public visitors. The centre should showcase the various works and developments planned under the Musi Riverfront Project. Public feedback and opinions on the project should also be collected through the Experience Centre.

The meeting was attended by State Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, MP Vem Narender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Musi Riverfront Development Project Managing Director Narsimha Reddy, MRDCL Joint Managing Director Gauthami, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, CMO Secretary Manik Raj, and senior officials from the Municipal Administration Department. (ANI)