The main suspect in the murder of Pappu Gupta was killed in a police encounter in Pilibhit, UP. The accused, who had rewards totalling over Rs 1 lakh, was killed after opening fire on the police. Two officers were also injured in the operation.

The main suspect involved in the recent murder of Pappu Gupta was killed during a police encounter in Pilibhit, officials said. The suspect had multiple rewards on him, totalling more than Rs 1 lakh attached to his arrest.

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Pilibhit Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukirti Madhav Mishra said that during the operation, two police officers were wounded and are currently receiving medical attention. He said, "An incident occurred on the 28th of last month, resulting in the death of Pappu Gupta. Several accused persons involved in that incident had already been sent to jail. Today, a police encounter took place involving the prime accused. The police fired in self-defence after the suspects opened fire on them. Following the exchange, the accused was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Two of our police personnel were also injured and are undergoing treatment."

Following the exchange, police recovered several illegal weapons and ammunition from the scene. "A semi-automatic 32 bore pistol, a country-made 315 bore weapon, and a significant quantity of ammunition were recovered from him. Further proceedings will follow. He had a reward worth Rs 25,000 announced at my level, Rs 50,000 at the DIG's level, and Rs 1 lakh at the AD's level," SP Sukirti Madhav Mishra said.

Separate Encounter in Bulandshahr

Earlier in June, in a separate incident, a history-sheeter was injured in a police encounter during a vehicle checking operation in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said.

According to police, the encounter took place in the Santpura area under the Sikandrabad police station limits when police intercepted a suspect during routine vehicle checking. During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the police and the accused, in which the latter sustained a bullet injury to his leg. The injured accused was hospitalised for treatment.

Police said they recovered an illegal country-made pistol, cartridges, a motorcycle, and an empty cartridge case from the accused's possession. Officials further informed that Vinod alias Kalia is facing more than six serious criminal cases.

The individual identified in this encounter was Vinod alias Kalia, resident of Sudha, Sikandarabad, a wanted accused in registered case 461/26 at Sikandarabad police station. He is a history-sheeter with about half a dozen cases of robbery, theft, and other charges.

Stolen items worth approximately ₹25,000 cash, a laptop bag, a bedsheet, a silver coin, an illegal 315 bore pistol, two live cartridges, an empty cartridge, and a Splendour bike without a number plate were recovered from him. (ANI)