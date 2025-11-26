A Livelihood College in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district is providing vocational training to Naxal violence victims and surrendered Naxals. The initiative aims to connect them with employment and promote entrepreneurship through various skills.

Livelihood College in insurgency-hit Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh is emerging as a strong arm of the state government in terms of connecting the tribal population, victims of naxal violence and surrendered Naxals with employment opportunities. Livelihood College, which offers residential facilities, offers training in various trades, including computer, sewing, driving, beauty parlour, and others.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Livelihood College Dantewada is a skill development institute that provides a variety of vocational training, including sewing, data entry, plumbing, masonry, and driving, to surrendered Naxals and youths affected by Naxal violence. The state government started it to make youth employable and promote entrepreneurship, and thousands of youth receive training here every year. The college offers training in several skills and organises innovation programmes such as 'Dantewada Startup Hunt'.

Government and Administrative Support

Notably, the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government in Chhattisgarh is providing budgetary support for skill development training. Through the Livelihood College, all members of naxal-affected families and surrendered naxalites are being helped to obtain employment, said Dantewada Collector Kunal Dudawat. The Collector elaborated that the first counselling of candidates was carried out, and based on their interests, they are being trained in different skills, including driving, security guard training, sewing, handicraft, handloom, welding, plumbing, and others. After completing three months of training, candidates receive a stipend of Rs 10,000. The beneficiaries, including women, wanted to start their business by providing sewing machines. A placement camp is organised every three months so that trained individuals can find jobs, added Dudawat.

The livelihood college also conducts COPA (Computer Programming Assistant) courses and is witnessing an impressive response, said the Collector, adding that this will help people secure employment and improve their standard of living.

Apart from the existing courses, the college also adds new courses according to demand, said Principal of Livelihood College Harish Kumar. With the support of the district administration and police department, both the victims of naxal violence and surrendered Naxals are being identified, and counselling is being done, said the principal.

The principal further informed that 65 people are being trained here in driving, computers, sewing, and beauty parlour. Among them, 35 are surrendered Naxalites, five are their family members, and 35 are individuals from Naxal-affected families.

In-depth Look: The Sewing Program

Sewing trainer Sanju Netam said that sewing training is being provided under the government scheme. After completing the sewing training, beneficiaries are also given sewing machines so they can start self-employment. Each batch consists of 30 to 35 people, and they undergo 570 hours of training. Under this training, they learn to make children's items, frocks, ladies' garments, suits, petticoats, school uniforms, pants, shirts, etc. After completing the training, the government provides them with high-quality machines so they can start their own livelihood.

Voices of the Beneficiaries

Sangeeta Karma, who came to learn sewing, said that the scheme being run by the government is very good for people. Our two-month training is now complete, soon, we will receive sewing machines, and there is a possibility of getting work as well. In 2016, Naxalites killed my father-in-law. The government has given me an opportunity to learn a good skill. Now I can even stitch school uniforms for children.

"My father was killed by Naxals, and since then, our family has been struggling. I did not know about the sewing training provided by the Livelihood College. My aunt filled out the form for me, and since then, I have been coming here to learn. Now I have learned many skills. I want to stay and train here for a few more days so I can learn even better work and open my own shop," a trainee Ramji Aalmi.

Suraj Kumar, who came for Data Entry Operator training, said that he found out that Naxal-affected people were being trained for employment, so he came here. Earlier, he had only seen a computer, but now he is able to touch and learn it. He has learned Excel, MS Word, PowerPoint, website creation, and online work. The government has also provided hostel facilities where everything is free of cost. (ANI)