Police have arrested a student in Naya Raipur for allegedly creating obscene images of female students by using AI tools.

According to the police, the 21-year-old accused, identified as Sayed Rahim Adnan, allegedly created fake and objectionable photographs of female students by using AI-based image generation and editing tools.

The police launched the probe against the accused and made a subsequent arrest after receiving a complaint from the registrar of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT).

The police have registered an offence in the police station under the relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act.

Further investigation is underway.

