Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Pre‑Monsoon Showers Bring Relief Amid March Heat
Kolkata is experiencing a mix of warm March temperatures and intermittent pre‑monsoon showers. Cloudy skies and occasional thunderstorms are expected over the next few days, providing temporary relief from the rising heat and humidity.
Kolkata continues to see unsettled pre‑monsoon weather with a mix of warm temperatures and intermittent showers forecast this week. Recent IMD predictions show lingering cloud cover and a chance of light to moderate rain over the city and nearby districts through mid‑week.
Earlier in the week, thunderstorms and light rainfall were recorded in parts of Kolkata, bringing temporary relief from warm afternoon heat. These pre‑monsoon showers are consistent with typical early March weather patterns in the region.
The overall trend suggests variability between dry spells and occasional rain, with weather systems moving in from the Bay of Bengal that may trigger localized showers and thunderstorm activity. Residents should be prepared for both sunny periods and wet breaks.
Humidity remains moderate to high, and the weather outlook for the next few days shows a mix of sunshine and rain possibilities. Keeping an umbrella handy and staying updated with IMD forecasts is advised as conditions evolve.
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