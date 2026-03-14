Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar challenged the BJP to pass a formal resolution in the Assembly to roll back guarantee schemes. He also met with Odisha Congress MLAs to prevent horse-trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

Shivakumar Dares BJP on Guarantee Schemes

Taking a dig at the BJP for demanding a rollback of the State government's guarantee schemes, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar challenged the BJP to table a formal resolution in the Assembly to roll back the guarantee schemes.

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During a discussion on the budget in the Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA Suresh Gowda urged the government to stop all the guarantee schemes. Replying to him, the DCM said on Friday, "You are a senior leader and the former CM, and the DCM are also sitting with you. This is not your individual opinion but your Party's opinion. We will certainly debate it, but let the BJP internally pass this resolution to roll back guarantees and table it in the House. Let us know within the Budget session itself."

"BS Yediyurappa had stated that he won't accept even if one grain is less than the promised amount of grains in the guarantee schemes. We implemented the guarantee schemes within 6 months. We listened to you also," he quipped.

"In Assam, they have the guarantee schemes for BJP party workers only, while Congress party workers don't get it. We have decided on the guarantee schemes; your party can also come to a decision and let us know," he added.

When Suresh Gowda replied that he had already informed the CM to rethink the guarantee schemes, the DCM said, "We don't want instances where you have told the CM during dinner meetings or daylight meetings. The people of the state and country need to see your decision. Let us know."

When a BJP member, during the debate, commented that the DCM and CM don't look at each other, the DCM intervened and said, "Some of my friends in BJP don't get sleep or feel happy or get inspired if they don't take my name. Hence, they keep taking my name. They talk about me because they don't have anything to talk about the budget. Let them talk, I believe that one man with courage is a majority."

Odisha MLAs in Bengaluru Amid 'Horse-Trading' Fears

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar, along with party leaders, met with Odisha Congress MLAs at the Wonderla Resort on Friday. These MLAs have arrived here amidst fears of 'horse-trading' in view of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha.

DK Shivakumar told reporters, "14-15 MLAs have come...It is our duty to look after them. We will take care of them. They have been threatened, and they have also been offered various things. Therefore, it is our duty to provide them with full security, and they all remain completely firm in their decision. No one wishes to become a part of 'Operation Lotus.' They will all go and cast their votes for the Independent candidate who enjoys the support of the Communist Party, the BJD, and the Congress Party..." (ANI)