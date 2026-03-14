Delhi Latest Weather Update: Mid‑March Heatwave Grips City, Relief Expected Over Weekend
Delhi is witnessing unusually high temperatures this March, with daytime heat reaching the mid‑30s °C. A western disturbance may bring clouds and light showers, offering temporary relief from the ongoing warm and humid conditions.
Delhi is experiencing unseasonably warm conditions with daytime temperatures soaring into the mid‑30s °C, giving a May‑like heat feel in mid‑March, according to the latest forecasts. The city’s mercury has stayed well above normal, making the weather unusually hot for this time of year.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a heat alert as the city records sustained high temperatures near 36–38 °C. This prolonged warmth has intensified humidity and discomfort, affecting daily life and outdoor activities across the capital and surrounding areas.
A western disturbance moving over north India is expected to change the weather pattern slightly by mid‑week. Forecasts suggest increased cloudiness and chances of light showers or isolated thunderstorms, which may offer brief relief from the current heat.
Looking ahead, brief rain or thunderstorms could lower daytime temperatures for a day or two, but the overall trend stays warm. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, limit exposure during peak heat hours, and monitor updates from official meteorological sources.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.