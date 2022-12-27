Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chhattisgarh horror: Man stabs woman 51 times with screwdriver after she refuses to talk to him

    The victim was alone in the house when the accused arrived, according to the police. He put a pillow over her mouth to muffle her screams and stabbed her 51 times with a screwdriver.

    A man allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old woman 51 times with a screwdriver in Chhattisgarh's Korba district after she refused to talk to him, police said on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. 

    The incident occurred on December 24 in the pump house colony of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), according to city superintendent of police (Korba) Vishwadipak Tripathi.

    The victim was alone in the house when the accused arrived, according to the police. He covered her mouth with a pillow to muffle her screams and stabbed her 51 times with a screwdriver.  
      
    According to the official, when the victim's brother returned home, he saw her in the pool of blood. 

    Following the preliminary investigations, the accused, from the Jashpur district, befriended the victim three years ago when he was working as a conductor in a passenger bus and the woman used to travel by it.

    The accused later relocated to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for work, and the two kept in touch via phone. According to the official, the accused threatened her parents after she stopped talking to him on the phone. 

    The police official added that the case had been filed, and four police teams had been formed to track down the absconding accused.

