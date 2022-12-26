Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha murder: Aaftab's voice sampling test to be conducted today; Know how it will be done

    The Delhi Police wants to obtain a voice sample of Aaftab to examine the videos and audio related to the case. While allowing permission, the court said that the accused has no right to deny giving a voice sample. The voice sampling test will be done today.

    Shraddha murder Aaftab voice sampling test to be conducted today Know how it will be done gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    In a new development in the Shraddha Walker murder case, the prime accused in the gruesome killing – Aaftab Poonawala – is set to take a voice sampling test on December 26 on the order of the court and the investigative authorities.

    Due to the "sensitive nature" of the case, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is suspected of fatally strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, has been ordered by a Delhi court to produce a voice sample to the authorities. The court bench approved Aaftab Poonawala's voice sample test after observing that the defendant "is not willing to help the inquiry." 

    Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former PMs during Delhi-leg, pays tribute

    The Delhi Police wants to obtain a voice sample of Aftab to examine the videos and audio related to the case. While allowing permission, the court said that the accused has no right to deny giving a voice sample.

    According to criminal law, "voice sampling" of a person who is charged or found guilty in a criminal case is done to record a recording of the person's voice that is only used for criminal investigations and legal or constitutional disputes. It should be emphasised that voice samples are taken of any primary accused so that a record of their voice may be retrieved by the investigating team or the police at the magistrate's request.

    Also read: CBI reopens probe against Lalu Prasad Yadav in railway projects corruption case

    The voice sampling test of Aaftab may be conducted without his permission, unlike narco-analysis tests, brain mapping tests, and polygraph tests of any criminal, which all require his permission.

    In May of this year, Shraddha Walker was reportedly killed by Aaftab Poonawala. According to reports, Aaftab then dismembered her body into 35 pieces and dumped each piece in a separate remote area of Gurugram and south Delhi.  

    Also read: CBI arrests Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former PMs during Delhi-leg, pays tribute AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former PMs during Delhi-leg, pays tribute

    CBI arrests Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI Bank fraud case

    ICICI Bank fraud case: CBI arrests Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot

    CBI reopens probe against Lalu Prasad Yadav in railway projects corruption case gcw

    CBI reopens probe against Lalu Prasad Yadav in railway projects corruption case

    IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi as cold wave conditions to continue; check details AJR

    IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi as cold wave conditions to continue; check details

    PM Modi to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' in Delhi; check details AJR

    PM Modi to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' in Delhi; check details

    Recent Stories

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23, Matchday 17 preview and predictions: Arsenal, chelsea, liverpool, manchester united, man city, tottenham-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Matchday 17 preview and predictions: Top teams eye solid restart on Boxing Day

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former PMs during Delhi-leg, pays tribute AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former PMs during Delhi-leg, pays tribute

    iPhone 14 at LOWEST price ever Grab Apple smartphone at Rs 50590 on Flipkart sale gcw

    iPhone 14 at LOWEST price ever! Grab Apple smartphone at Rs 50,590 on Flipkart sale

    CBI arrests Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI Bank fraud case

    ICICI Bank fraud case: CBI arrests Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot

    Pictures Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's bold neckline bodycon dress grabs attention RBA

    Pictures: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's bold neckline bodycon dress grabs attention

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon