Shraddha murder: Aaftab's voice sampling test to be conducted today; Know how it will be done

The Delhi Police wants to obtain a voice sample of Aaftab to examine the videos and audio related to the case. While allowing permission, the court said that the accused has no right to deny giving a voice sample. The voice sampling test will be done today.

In a new development in the Shraddha Walker murder case, the prime accused in the gruesome killing – Aaftab Poonawala – is set to take a voice sampling test on December 26 on the order of the court and the investigative authorities.

Due to the "sensitive nature" of the case, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is suspected of fatally strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, has been ordered by a Delhi court to produce a voice sample to the authorities. The court bench approved Aaftab Poonawala's voice sample test after observing that the defendant "is not willing to help the inquiry."

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former PMs during Delhi-leg, pays tribute

The Delhi Police wants to obtain a voice sample of Aftab to examine the videos and audio related to the case. While allowing permission, the court said that the accused has no right to deny giving a voice sample.

According to criminal law, "voice sampling" of a person who is charged or found guilty in a criminal case is done to record a recording of the person's voice that is only used for criminal investigations and legal or constitutional disputes. It should be emphasised that voice samples are taken of any primary accused so that a record of their voice may be retrieved by the investigating team or the police at the magistrate's request.

Also read: CBI reopens probe against Lalu Prasad Yadav in railway projects corruption case

The voice sampling test of Aaftab may be conducted without his permission, unlike narco-analysis tests, brain mapping tests, and polygraph tests of any criminal, which all require his permission.

In May of this year, Shraddha Walker was reportedly killed by Aaftab Poonawala. According to reports, Aaftab then dismembered her body into 35 pieces and dumped each piece in a separate remote area of Gurugram and south Delhi.

Also read: CBI arrests Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot