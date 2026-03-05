A forest guard was allegedly assaulted and humiliated by a group of local youths who forced him to dance before attacking him with sticks and belts in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district.

A forest guard was allegedly assaulted and humiliated by a group of local youths who forced him to dance before attacking him with sticks and belts in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district. The forest guard, posted at the Devnagar beat under the Surajpur forest division, was reportedly intercepted by the youths while he was accompanied by a woman friend. Angered, the group allegedly began harassing the guard, eventually forcing him to play music and dance in front of them.

The video clips of the incident began circulating on social media. The footage shows the youths surrounding the guard, forcing him to dance before physically assaulting him with belts and sticks.

Surajpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) DP Sahu confirmed that the incident took place about a week ago and said the department has initiated preliminary action.

"I have issued a show-cause notice to the forest guard and sought his reply to initiate a police case. The guard has expressed reluctance to take legal action and claimed the incident stemmed from an old rivalry," Sahu said.

Forest officials are now waiting for the guard’s formal response before deciding the next course of legal action.

