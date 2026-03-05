The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expelled PK Sasi from its primary membership. The action follows Sasi leading a rebel convention in Palakkad where he made corruption allegations against the district leadership, including EN Suresh Babu.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) expelled PK Sasi from the party's primary membership after he led a rebel convention in Palakkad, criticising the party leadership, including District Secretary EN Suresh Babu. Sasi alleged corruption and misconduct by the district leadership, prompting Babu to challenge him to prove the allegations.

Corruption Allegations and Counter-Challenge

Suresh Babu demanded an investigation into the assets accumulated by Sasi from the time he initiated his political journey. "CPI(M) has decided to expel CPI(M) leader PK Sasi from the party's primary membership. I do not take the allegations made against me by PK Sasi at face value. If there is any truth in his allegations, I will quit public life. You can examine my assets and other matters from the time I entered politics. If it is proven that my family or my personal life has acquired any wealth beyond my wife's income, I will step down from public life. But will P.K Sasi be ready to face such an investigation? The assets accumulated by Sasi from the time he began his public life until today should also be examined. Sasi is good for nothing..." he said.

Party's Stance on Sasi and Other Rebels

Furthermore, the CPI(M) Palakkad District Secretary said that the party had hoped that Sasi would rectify his mistakes, but he didn't. He also noted that strict action has been taken against those who attended the convention of CPI(M) rebels held in Palakkad. "In Ottappalam, the CPI(M) and the Left have their own candidate. Giving the UDF ticket to someone who once worked in the party's kitchen reflects the UDF's desperation. The party had viewed PK Sasi with the hope that he would correct his mistakes. But if someone decides to destroy himself, nothing can be done..." he stated.

"Those who attended the convention of CPI(M) rebels held in Palakkad are people against whom the party had taken action at various stages. They are individuals who faced disciplinary action in corruption and women-related issues. They were the ones present at that convention. There were also some people from the Muslim League and the Congress. It was not CPI(M) members who attended that rebel convention," he added.