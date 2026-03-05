Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel flagged off the 'Sardar Ekta Yatra' from Ahmedabad. Organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Kurmi Patidar Mahasabha, the yatra will travel across Gujarat and MP to spread Sardar Patel's message of unity and patriotism.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday flagged off the 'Sardar Ekta Yatra' from Ahmedabad, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always honoured the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Yatra, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Kurmi Patidar Mahasabha, aims to spread the message of unity and patriotism inspired by Sardar Patel's life and ideals.

Honouring Sardar Patel's Legacy

Stating that the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of India's unity and integrity, is being celebrated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said that as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of independent India, Sardar Patel united 565 princely states to create a united nation. He added that the Prime Minister is working to take Sardar Saheb's ideas and values to every citizen to realise the vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. The Prime Minister is also committed to awakening the spirit of 'Nation First' among everyone, following Sardar Saheb's ideals.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel congratulated the organisers for displaying valuable items related to the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for public viewing during this Yatra to be held across the regions of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. He stated that this Yatra will keep Sardar Saheb's spirit of dedication, patriotism, and unity alive among the people.

A Call for Unity and 'Swadeshi'

CM called upon everyone to remain committed to strengthening the nation's unity and integrity and to adopt the mantra of Swadeshi. He said that making Swadeshi a part of daily life is the need of the hour. He added that remaining united to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat and building an Atmanirbhar Bharat would be a true tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Organisers and Dignitaries

Head of KP Vidyarthi Bhavan and Yatra organiser Satishbhai Patel delivered the welcome address. Former Minister Gordhan Zadafia provided detailed insights about organising Sardar Ekta Yatra nationwide. During the departure of the Sardar Ekta Yatra, the slogan "Jai Sardar, Sabke Sardar!" resonated loudly.

On this occasion, Patidar leaders, including the President of Sardar Dham, Gagjibhai Sutariya; leaders of the Akhil Bharatiya Kurmi Patidar Mahasabha; Sardar National Memorial Honorary Secretary R.S. Patel; along with a large number of admirers of Sardar and students, were present.