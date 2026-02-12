A 27-year-old YouTuber allegedly slit her father’s throat as he slept, after years of domestic conflict and his disapproval of her social media in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district.

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old YouTuber allegedly slit her father’s throat as he slept, after years of domestic conflict and his disapproval of her social media in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district. The accused, Geeta Kevat (27), has been arrested for allegedly murdering her father, Ashok Kumar Kevat (55). According to police, the killing was a result of long-standing domestic tensions and disputes over land and property.

Ashok had been living alone for nearly eight years, while his wife and three daughters lived separately following repeated family quarrels. Police and relatives revealed that persistent arguments and Ashok’s alleged tendency to pick fights had deeply strained relationships within the family.

Geeta, the eldest daughter, was active on social media and ran a YouTube channel where she discussed subjects considered socially sensitive. Police say her father strongly disapproved of her online presence and often questioned her involvement in content creation, leading to confrontations.

On February 9, Ashok’s wife and daughters had returned to the village in connection with land compensation matters and were staying there when tensions flared again.

Around 2 am on Tuesday, a heated argument reportedly broke out between father and daughter while Geeta was working on content for her channel. During the altercation, Ashok allegedly used abusive language against her.

Police said Geeta then allegedly picked up a sickle and attacked her father, slashing his jaw, neck and other parts of his body, killing him on the spot.

She allegedly stepped outside and informed relatives that she had murdered her father.

Hardi Bazar station in-charge Pramod Dadsena said police reached the spot immediately after being informed of the crime and took Geeta into custody. The body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family.

ASP Lakhan Patle said initial investigations indicate that Ashok was a ‘habitual drinker', who often behaved aggressively under the influence of alcohol.

Further investigation is underway.