The Fire at the two shops of SS Plaza in Chhattisgarh's Korba district has been brought under control with no loss of lives. The fire, caused by a short circuit, occurred in the heart of the city, under the Kotwali police station area in Korba district.

Officials Oversee Firefighting Efforts

Former state Minister and Congress leader Jai Singh Agrawal, who was present at the scene, said, "The efforts being made to control the fire are appropriate. Many fire engines have also arrived at the scene... The efforts are continuing. Most of the fire has been extinguished."

Twelve fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the fire. Mayor Sanju Devi Rajput said, "12-14 fire engines are present here. We also deployed a full line of water tankers. Lifting machines have also arrived. We provided all the necessary resources immediately... The fire has been extinguished, and we brought it under control quickly."

Two Shops Affected, No Casualties

Municipal Commissioner Ashutosh Pandey said that the Padmani Jewellers and Balaji Steel shops were affected in the fire. "The fire broke out due to a short circuit. Two shops, Padmani Jewellers and Balaji Steel, were affected... There has been no loss of life... The fire is under control. Further investigation is underway," he said.

