Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Find out which constituencies vote in each phase

As Chhattisgarh gears up for its state assembly elections, the voting process will be conducted in two phases on November 7 and 17, with a total of 90 assembly seats up for grabs. Among the 20 constituencies participating in the first phase, 12 assembly seats are located in the Naxal-affected Bastar division.

In a significant move to ensure the safety and security of voters and poll workers, at least five polling stations in each of the seven districts within the Bastar division will be placed under the protection of women commandos. This dedicated focus on security is aimed at maintaining the integrity of the electoral process in this sensitive region.

Here is the list of constituencies that will go to the polls in the first and second phases:

Phase 1 - November 7:

Pandariya Kawardha Khairagarh Dongargarh (SC) Rajnandgaon Dongargaon Khujji Mohla-Manpur (ST) Antagarh (ST) Bhanupratappur (ST) Kanker (ST) Keshkal (ST) Kondagaon (ST) Narayanpur (ST) Bastar (ST) Jagdalpur Chitrakot (ST) Dantewada (ST) Bijapur (ST) Konta (ST)

Phase 2 - November 17:

Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST) Manendragarh Baikunthpur Premnagar Bhatgaon Pratappur (ST) Ramanujganj (ST) Samri (ST) Lundra (ST) Ambikapur Sitapur (ST) Jashpur (ST) Kunkuri (ST) Pathalgaon (ST) Lailunga (ST) Raigarh Sarangarh (SC) Kharsia Dharamjaigarh (ST) Rampur (ST) Korba Katghora Pali-Tanakhar (ST) Marwahi (ST) Kota Lormi Mungeli (SC) Takhatpur Bilha Bilaspur Beltara Masturi (SC) Akaltara Janjgir-Champa Sakti Chandrapur Jaijaipur Pamgarh (SC) Saraipali (SC) Basna Khallari Mahasamund Bilaigarh (SC) Kasdol Baloda Bazar Bhatapara Dharsiwa Raipur Rural Raipur City West Raipur City North Raipur City South Arang (SC) Abhanpur Rajim Bindranawagarh (ST) Sihawa (ST) Kurud Dhamtari Sanjari Balod Dondi Lohara (ST) Gunderdehi Patan Durg-Rural Durg City Bhilai Nagar Vaishali Nagar Ahiwara (SC) Saja Bemetara Nawagarh (SC)

The state witnessed a change in power dynamics in the 2018 elections when the Congress secured victory, winning 68 out of the 90 seats with a 43.9% vote share. The BJP secured 15 seats with a vote share of 33.6%. In addition to the political competition, the state faces challenges due to the activities of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), who aim to disrupt the electoral process in response to the region's development and transformation.

With a dedicated security plan and increased vigilance, authorities are committed to conducting free and fair elections in Chhattisgarh.