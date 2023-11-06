Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Find out which constituencies vote in each phase

    In a significant move to ensure the safety and security of voters and poll workers, at least five polling stations in each of the seven districts within the Bastar division will be placed under the protection of women commandos.

    As Chhattisgarh gears up for its state assembly elections, the voting process will be conducted in two phases on November 7 and 17, with a total of 90 assembly seats up for grabs. Among the 20 constituencies participating in the first phase, 12 assembly seats are located in the Naxal-affected Bastar division.

    In a significant move to ensure the safety and security of voters and poll workers, at least five polling stations in each of the seven districts within the Bastar division will be placed under the protection of women commandos. This dedicated focus on security is aimed at maintaining the integrity of the electoral process in this sensitive region.

    Here is the list of constituencies that will go to the polls in the first and second phases:

    Phase 1 - November 7:

    1. Pandariya
    2. Kawardha
    3. Khairagarh
    4. Dongargarh (SC)
    5. Rajnandgaon
    6. Dongargaon
    7. Khujji
    8. Mohla-Manpur (ST)
    9. Antagarh (ST)
    10. Bhanupratappur (ST)
    11. Kanker (ST)
    12. Keshkal (ST)
    13. Kondagaon (ST)
    14. Narayanpur (ST)
    15. Bastar (ST)
    16. Jagdalpur
    17. Chitrakot (ST)
    18. Dantewada (ST)
    19. Bijapur (ST)
    20. Konta (ST)

    Phase 2 - November 17:

    1. Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST)
    2. Manendragarh
    3. Baikunthpur
    4. Premnagar
    5. Bhatgaon
    6. Pratappur (ST)
    7. Ramanujganj (ST)
    8. Samri (ST)
    9. Lundra (ST)
    10. Ambikapur
    11. Sitapur (ST)
    12. Jashpur (ST)
    13. Kunkuri (ST)
    14. Pathalgaon (ST)
    15. Lailunga (ST)
    16. Raigarh
    17. Sarangarh (SC)
    18. Kharsia
    19. Dharamjaigarh (ST)
    20. Rampur (ST)
    21. Korba
    22. Katghora
    23. Pali-Tanakhar (ST)
    24. Marwahi (ST)
    25. Kota
    26. Lormi
    27. Mungeli (SC)
    28. Takhatpur
    29. Bilha
    30. Bilaspur
    31. Beltara
    32. Masturi (SC)
    33. Akaltara
    34. Janjgir-Champa
    35. Sakti
    36. Chandrapur
    37. Jaijaipur
    38. Pamgarh (SC)
    39. Saraipali (SC)
    40. Basna
    41. Khallari
    42. Mahasamund
    43. Bilaigarh (SC)
    44. Kasdol
    45. Baloda Bazar
    46. Bhatapara
    47. Dharsiwa
    48. Raipur Rural
    49. Raipur City West
    50. Raipur City North
    51. Raipur City South
    52. Arang (SC)
    53. Abhanpur
    54. Rajim
    55. Bindranawagarh (ST)
    56. Sihawa (ST)
    57. Kurud
    58. Dhamtari
    59. Sanjari Balod
    60. Dondi Lohara (ST)
    61. Gunderdehi
    62. Patan
    63. Durg-Rural
    64. Durg City
    65. Bhilai Nagar
    66. Vaishali Nagar
    67. Ahiwara (SC)
    68. Saja
    69. Bemetara
    70. Nawagarh (SC)

    The state witnessed a change in power dynamics in the 2018 elections when the Congress secured victory, winning 68 out of the 90 seats with a 43.9% vote share. The BJP secured 15 seats with a vote share of 33.6%. In addition to the political competition, the state faces challenges due to the activities of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), who aim to disrupt the electoral process in response to the region's development and transformation.

    With a dedicated security plan and increased vigilance, authorities are committed to conducting free and fair elections in Chhattisgarh.

