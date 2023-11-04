Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Check out the key races and prominent candidates

    Chhattisgarh election 2023: These 13 constituencies are set to witness intense political battles between the Congress and BJP, making them crucial in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Check out the key races and prominent candidates
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 2:18 PM IST

    In the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections, 13 key seats will witness high-stakes contests involving prominent leaders from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). These battles are marked by notable candidates and intriguing political dynamics. Let's delve into the details of these significant constituencies:

    1. Patan: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, representing this rural constituency in Durg district, is aiming for his sixth term since 1993. In 2008, he was defeated by his distant nephew Vijay Baghel from the BJP. Both belong to the influential Kurmi caste.

    2. Rajnandgaon: A BJP stronghold, this urban seat in Rajnandgaon district is currently held by three-time Chief Minister Raman Singh. Congress fielded Karuna Shukla, who lost in the 2018 polls. Raman Singh aims to maintain his grip on this constituency.

    3. Ambikapur: Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo represents this tribal-dominated seat in north Chhattisgarh. The region has seen protests against coal mines, which might impact Congress's prospects.

    4. Konta (ST): Situated in the Naxal-affected Sukma district, this Scheduled Tribes-reserved seat has been consistently won by Industry and Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma.

    5. Kondagaon (ST): Former state Congress chief Mohan Markam, a prominent tribal leader, currently holds this seat. Lata Usendi, a prominent tribal woman leader from the BJP, was defeated here in 2018.

    6. Raipur City South: Brijmohan Agrawal, a seven-term BJP legislator, has a stronghold on this urban constituency. Kanhaiya Agrawal from Congress posed a significant challenge in the 2018 elections.

    7. Durg Rural: Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, a key OBC leader, holds this rural seat with a significant Sahu community population. Sahu played a crucial role in mobilizing Sahu voters for Congress in 2018.

    8. Sakti: Charandas Mahant, a prominent OBC leader of Congress and the Speaker of the Chhattisgarh assembly, represents this seat.

    9. Kawardha: Minister Mohammad Akbar, a prominent Muslim leader, secured a big margin of votes in 2018 despite communal violence in Kawardha town in 2021.

    10. Saja: This adjoining constituency is currently held by state agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey, an influential Brahmin leader. Communal tensions earlier this year may impact the election results.

    11. Arang (SC): Urban Administration Minister Shiv Kumar Dahariya, an influential Satnami sect leader, currently holds this semi-urban constituency. However, the entry of Satnami sect guru Baldas Saheb and his supporters into BJP might pose a challenge.

    12. Kharsia: Higher Education Minister Umesh Patel, representing this Congress bastion in Raigarh district, seeks to maintain the party's dominance.

    13. Janjgir-Champa: This constituency, primarily inhabited by the OBC population, has a tradition of changing MLAs in every election. Senior BJP leader Narayan Chandel aims to secure victory against Congress's Motilal Dewangan.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good luck and blessings PM Modi writes to girl who brought his sketch to public meeting in Chhattisgarh gcw

    'Good luck & blessings...' PM Modi writes to girl who brought his sketch to public meeting in Chhattisgarh

    Kerala: Eat Kochi Eat food vlogger Rahul N Kutty found dead in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Popular food vlogger Rahul N Kutty found dead in Kochi

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Congress never gave anything to poor except deception says PM Modi gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Congress never gave anything to poor except deception, says PM Modi

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna vkp

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna

    Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms anr

    Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan in Darr to Alia Bhatt in Udta Punjab: 7 unique castings ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan in Darr to Alia Bhatt in Udta Punjab: 7 unique castings

    Yet another bone-chilling video of October 7 massacre by Hamas emerges (WATCH)

    Yet another bone-chilling video of October 7 massacre by Hamas emerges (WATCH)

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra becomes first New Zealand player to score three WC hundreds osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra becomes first New Zealand player to score three WC hundreds

    Good luck and blessings PM Modi writes to girl who brought his sketch to public meeting in Chhattisgarh gcw

    'Good luck & blessings...' PM Modi writes to girl who brought his sketch to public meeting in Chhattisgarh

    All about Deepika Padukone's floral motifs rhinestones dress RBA

    All about Deepika Padukone's floral motifs rhinestones dress

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon