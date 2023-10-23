Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Bhupesh Baghel promises farm loan waiver if Congress comes to power

Baghel, who has set an ambitious goal of securing 75 or more seats in the 90-member House, believes that farmers are the Congress's strongest asset. He contends that women, youth, and businessmen will also lend substantial support to the grand old party.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has made a significant promise in the lead-up to the November assembly polls. He has pledged to grant a loan waiver for farmers if the Congress manages to retain power. Baghel has emphasized the pivotal role of farmers in the upcoming assembly elections and highlighted his government's implementation of numerous welfare schemes for their benefit.

Baghel, who has set an ambitious goal of securing 75 or more seats in the 90-member House, believes that farmers are the Congress's strongest asset. He contends that women, youth, and businessmen will also lend substantial support to the grand old party.

The political landscape in Chhattisgarh is bipolar, with the Congress and the BJP as the primary contenders. The BJP, which lost control of the state to the Congress in 2018 after a 15-year reign, is striving to regain power. The party is critiquing the state government on various fronts, including inadequate infrastructure, alleged illegal religious conversions, the delisting of Christian tribals, and crimes against women.

However, the BJP's primary focus is on highlighting the issue of corruption, primarily associated with the third Chief Minister of the state, Congress's Bhupesh Baghel. In 2018, Baghel was not the obvious or sole choice for the CM position, but over the last five years, he has meticulously built his image and public relations. He has worked to establish a personal brand, which the BJP aims to tarnish by raising concerns about corruption. Baghel, however, remains resolute that these allegations will not succeed.

Despite the Chhattisgarh Congress's prior victory, it is currently grappling with internal conflicts. The well-known power struggle between Baghel and Congress leader TS Singh Deo is a widely recognized issue. Singh Deo played a significant role in securing tribal votes for the party in 2018 and had expected to assume the CM position.

There were discussions about the possibility of Baghel and Singh Deo taking turns as CM for two-and-a-half years each, but this arrangement did not materialize. Singh Deo has frequently voiced his frustration, alleging that he is hindered from fulfilling the promises he made to the people and that he is not allowed to work effectively. Other MLAs in the party have also expressed discontent over various issues.