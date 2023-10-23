Mumbai horror: Two including a minor dead, three injured in massive Kandivali fire

As of now, the source of the fire remains uncertain. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in a statement, reported that the incident was brought to their attention at 12:27 PM and was reported by the BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade.

A massive blaze erupted in the Veena Santur building located in Mahavir Nagar, Mumbai's Kandivali West, on a fateful Monday afternoon. The incident resulted in two fatalities and left four others injured, sending shockwaves through the community. The victims have been identified as Glory Walphati, a 43-year-old female, and an 8-year-old child named Josu Gems Robert.

According to the AMO Shatabdi Hospital, the injured include Lakshmi Bura, a 40-year-old female with 45-50 percent burn injuries; Rajeshwari Bhartare, a 24-year-old female with 100 percent burn injuries, and Ranjan Subodh Shah, a 76-year-old female with 45-50 percent burn injuries. At the scene, harrowing visuals depicted a nightmarish scenario as flames rapidly consumed more than two floors of the building. A thick, billowing blanket of smoke rose into the sky, visible from a considerable distance.

As of now, the source of the fire remains uncertain. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in a statement, reported that the incident was brought to their attention at 12:27 PM and was reported by the BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade.

"The fire, categorized as Level-1, has been primarily confined to the electric wiring and electric installations on the first floor of this 8-storey structure." The statement assured that authorities acted swiftly to manage the situation. "BMC's MFB, along with the police, Ward control, and 108 Ambulance services, have been mobilized to manage the incident."

"At 12:39 PM, the BMC's MFB declared the fire as Level-1. Firefighting operations are currently underway, involving the use of two small hose lines and one first aid line powered by four motor pumps. The scene is being managed by the Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO), Station Officer (ST SO), and other MFB staff."

On-site, there are four fire engines (4FE), three jet tanks (3JT), one aerial water tower (AWTT), one water tanker (WT), and one high-pressure pump (HP). An ambulance has also been deployed to ensure the safety and well-being of those involved.