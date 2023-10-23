Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Cash worth Rs 14 lakh stolen from BMW X5 (WATCH)

    The thief shattered the driver-side window, gained access to the vehicle, and absconded with the money while accompanied by an accomplice on a motorcycle. Surveillance cameras at the scene recorded the entire incident

    In Bengaluru, a staggering Rs 14 lakh was stolen from a BMW Sports Utility Vehicle. The thief carried out the heist by smashing the driver-side window, infiltrating the car, and making off with the cash alongside an accomplice on a motorcycle. The entire incident was captured by a surveillance camera located near the parked car. As of now, the police are actively investigating the case, but no arrests have been made.

    The CCTV footage reveals two masked individuals in close proximity to the BMW X5, a vehicle with a value exceeding a crore. Both suspects had their faces concealed, presumably to evade identification. One of them was seated on the motorcycle while the other kept a vigilant eye on the surroundings. 

    The latter used a tool to break the car's window, granting access to the interior. The thief managed to climb inside, revealing only his legs as he did so. Meanwhile, his accomplice maintained a lookout. The thief swiftly exited the vehicle, clutching a package in his hand. Subsequently, he rejoined his partner on the motorcycle, and the duo swiftly departed from the scene. Law enforcement has filed a theft report and is actively pursuing the apprehension of the suspects.

