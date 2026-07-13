Security is significantly strengthened along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for the Amarnath Yatra. Measures include intensified vigilance, night patrols, and vehicle checks. CRPF is providing security and humanitarian aid, including a medical camp.

In view of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, security arrangements along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway have been significantly strengthened to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims as well as the general public. Security forces have intensified vigilance by conducting regular night domination exercises, increasing Quick Response Team (QRT) vehicle patrolling, and enhancing vehicle checking at strategic locations along the highway.

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Joint teams of security forces are maintaining close surveillance and carrying out comprehensive checking operations to ensure uninterrupted and secure movement on the National Highway. A major joint checking operation was conducted in the Banihal area of Ramban district, where security personnel thoroughly inspected vehicles and maintained heightened vigilance as part of the overall security grid. These enhanced security measures form part of a coordinated strategy to prevent any untoward incidents and facilitate the safe, smooth and peaceful conduct of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

CRPF Leads Security and Humanitarian Efforts

Meanwhile, as the Amarnath Yatra 2026 continues in full swing, the CRPF has taken a lead role in ensuring the safety and well-being of devotees through a robust security grid and dedicated humanitarian services along the National Highway-44. Personnel of the CRPF are carrying out continuous Road Opening Party (ROP) operations to maintain a seamless security blanket on the highway.

Mobile Health Camp for Pilgrims

Beyond their primary security duties, the 84th Battalion of the CRPF has established a Mobile Health Camp at Chanderkote in the Ramban district, providing round-the-clock medical care to pilgrims and locals alike. Functioning under the supervision of Commandant CRPF 84 Battalion, N Ranbir Singh, the dedicated medical team led by Senior Medical Officer Dr Anantha Krishnan, Paramedical staff equipped with an Advanced Life Saving ambulance and life-saving medicine, is delivering prompt healthcare services, reflecting the CRPF's commitment to both the safety and well-being of Yatris throughout their pilgrimage.

The 57-day Amarnath Yatra commenced on July 3 and is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)