Chhattisgarh: Doctors STUNNED as live chick found in man's throat after suspected occult ritual death

The deceased is identified as Anand Yadav and reports stated that he collapsed at home after returning from a bath. He reportedly felt dizzy and fainted, leaving his family to rush him to a nearby hospital. Despite attempts to save him, Yadav was declared dead on arrival.

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man from Chhattisgarh reportedly died after swallowing a live chick, leaving medical professionals stunned. The bizarre act, that is suspected to be linked to occult practices, took place in Chhindkalo village in Ambikapur district.

During the post-mortem examination, doctors were baffled by the cause of death until an incision near his throat revealed the presence of a live chick lodged inside. The bird, measuring approximately 20 cm, had blocked both his airway and food passage, leading to asphyxiation.

Dr Santu Bag, who conducted the autopsy, expressed shock at the case. "In my career of performing over 15,000 post-mortems, this is the first time I have encountered such an incident," Dr Bag said.

The peculiar nature of Yadav's death has led villagers to speculate that it was linked to occult practices. Some locals claimed Yadav had been consulting a tantrik (occultist) due to his struggle with infertility. They believe swallowing the live chick may have been part of a ritual aimed at helping him conceive a child.

