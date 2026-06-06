Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence in the economy's growth, which surpassed expectations. He announced two MoUs with Jabil and RSA Global, securing Rs 4,080 crore in investment and creating 4,750 new jobs in the state.

Fadnavis Confident in Economic Trajectory

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday expressed high confidence in the nation's and state's economic trajectory. "Everyone must have observed that our economy performed remarkably well during the final quarter of the last fiscal year. In fact, we witnessed a growth rate that exceeded our initial expectations," Fadnavis said.

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Addressing potential challenges, including the impact of the monsoon, Fadnavis maintained a positive stance. "While the monsoon will have some impact this year as well, I am confident that all three of our sectors will grow effectively," he added. Fadnavis, who has been aggressively pushing for infrastructure-led development and long-term industrial policies, highlighted that the state's focus remains on sustaining this momentum to cement its position as a primary engine of India's economic expansion.

MoUs to Bring Rs 4,080 Crore Investment

Earlier, two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed at the Chief Minister's official residence, 'Varsha', in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis -- one between the Government of Maharashtra and Jabil (electronics manufacturing company), and another between the Government of Maharashtra and Dubai-based RSA Global, an official statement said.

These agreements will bring an investment of Rs 4,080 crore to Maharashtra and generate approximately 4,750 direct and indirect employment opportunities, it added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured entrepreneurs that the State Government would extend all possible cooperation for industrial expansion. (ANI)