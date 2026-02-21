Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai is set to visit his ancestral village on his 62nd birthday to seek his mother's blessings, a personal tradition. PM Narendra Modi extended greetings, lauding the CM's efforts for the state's progress and good health.

CM's Birthday Tradition

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will visit his ancestral village on Saturday to seek his mother's blessings on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

Speaking to reporters, Sai informed that every time during his birthday, he visits his villages and seeks blessings from his mother. "It is my 62nd birthday, and on every birthday, I stay in my village, my home, and seek my mother's blessings. I listen to the Shri Satyanarayan Vrat Katha with my family, villagers, and our party workers, seeking everyone's blessings. So, today, too, I am going to my village to seek my mother's blessings," CM Sai told reporters.

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, praying for his long life and good health. In an 'X' post, PM Modi said CM Sai's efforts to boost Chhattisgarh are admirable and have a transformative impact on people's lives. "Warm birthday wishes to CM of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai. His efforts to boost Chhattisgarh's progress are admirable and are having a transformative impact on people's lives. Praying for his long life and good health," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Replying to PM Modi's wishes, CM Sai expressed gratitude to him, crediting his dynamic leadership and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mantra as the reason behind the double-engine government of Chhattisgarh reaching new heights of public welfare. (ANI)