TN BJP President Nainar Nagendran said the people will decide who wins 200 seats, projecting EPS as the next CM. He slammed the DMK for failing promises, a poor law and order situation, and alleged the diversion of central funds by the state.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran asserted that the electorate would determine the outcome of the upcoming Assembly elections, including which party would secure 200 seats. Addressing reporters here, Nagendran said, "The second campaign meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to be held in the city."

Reiterating his confidence in the alliance, Nagendran said, "The people will decide who wins 200 seats."

BJP Slams DMK on Poll Promises, Law and Order

He accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of failing to fulfil the majority of its electoral promises. "Ninety per cent of the promises made by the DMK have not been implemented. False assurances were given to the people," he alleged.

The BJP leader further claimed that law and order in the State had deteriorated, citing rising incidents of ganja peddling, murders and robberies. He alleged that the government had failed to ensure safe governance.

EPS as Next Chief Minister, Says Nagendran

Projecting the opposition's chief ministerial face, Nagendran said that Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) would become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

He also alleged that several DMK ministers, including Minister Nehru, were facing cases from the Enforcement Directorate.

BJP's Stance on O. Panneerselvam

On former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Nagendran said the BJP holds him in high regard and that it is for him to decide which political alignment would benefit him. Responding to a question about reports that Prime Minister Modi had declined to meet Panneerselvam, he termed it an "old issue."

On Allocation of Central Funds

Nagendran further stated that the Union government has been allocating all due funds to Tamil Nadu, including allocations for education.

He alleged that funds meant for the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department were being diverted to other departments by the State government.

BJP Releases DMK's 'Report Card'

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu by releasing a symbolic "report card" listing how many promises were fulfilled and how many remain unfulfilled.

Highlighting the promises made by the DMK government, the BJP released the statistical "report card" resembling an exam score sheet. The report was released and criticised within the Assembly premises by BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran. (ANI)