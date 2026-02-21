A fire broke out at a mobile shop in Hyderabad's KPHB colony, which was controlled with no casualties. This incident follows two other recent industrial fires in Telangana, one of which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old employee.

A fire broke out at a mobile shop in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB), Hyderabad, during the early hours of Saturday. One fire vehicle reached the spot immediately after receiving information through a fire call and controlled the fire. So far, no casualties have been reported.

According to a fire official, "We received a fire call at around 6:23 am today reporting a fire at a mobile shop near KPHB pillar no. 742. One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no casualties reported..." The cause of the fire and loss of assets is yet to be known, the fire official added. Further details are awaited in the incident.

Other Recent Fire Incidents

Fatal Explosion at Pharma Unit

Earlier, a 35-year-old employee died following a massive explosion at a pharmaceutical chemical unit. The victim, identified as Pawan Kumar, died instantly when a blast occurred during the chemical mixing process at the Vijaysai Pharma chemical industry.

A Fire Official on the day of the incident said, "An explosion occurred at Vijaysai Pharma chemical industry while chemicals were being mixed, likely due to a short circuit. One employee, Pawan Kumar, aged 35, died on the spot. A fire vehicle from Choutuppal reached the scene and controlled the fire after receiving the call at 2 pm today."

Blast at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Laboratory

In another fire incident this month, a massive explosion was reported following a radiator blast at a laboratory in Dotigudem, under the Choutuppal Police Station limits of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, officials said. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far, and the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, according to officials.

"A massive explosion occurred after radiator blast at Brundavan Laboratories PVT in Dotigudem, under the Choutuppal Police Station limits in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Ten Fire vehicles have reached the spot and controlled the fire. No casualties have been reported, and causes of the explosion is yet to be revealed," fire officials said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)