Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai flagged off the 'Somnath Swabhiman Sanskritik Yatra', a special train carrying 1,000 devotees from Raipur to Somnath. Participants will offer prayers and perform rituals for the state's prosperity and well-being.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday flagged off a special train under the 'Somnath Swabhiman Sanskritik Yatra' from Raipur, aimed at carrying devotees and cultural representatives to perform rituals and offer prayers for the prosperity of Chhattisgarh.

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Distinguished Devotees on Yatra

The Chief Minister said the initiative involved participation from ministers, MLAs, and officials of state corporations and boards, along with eminent personalities. "Our ministers and MLAs--along with the chairpersons of our state corporations and boards--have flagged off the procession in the presence of officials. Among the devotees, there are Padma Shri awardees and other distinguished individuals; they are carrying urns filled with soil from various parts of Chhattisgarh, as well as water from its rivers," CM Sai told the media.

He added that the participants would offer the collected soil and water at the designated site and perform rituals for the state's well-being. "They will offer these at the site, perform prayers and rituals, and seek blessings for the prosperity of Chhattisgarh," he said.

1,000 Devotees Embark on Pilgrimage

In a post on X, CM Sai said that 1,000 devotees from the state were sent off for darshan of Baba Somnath. "Har-Har Mahadev!! Today, under the 'Somnath Swabhiman Cultural Yatra' from Raipur, 1,000 devotees from the state were sent off for darshan of Baba Somnath. May the journey of all devotees be auspicious, and may they return with blessings from Lord Somnath for the prosperity, well-being, and happiness of Chhattisgarh--this is the prayer," he said.

'A Significant Cultural Moment'

State Minister Rajesh Agrawal described the initiative as a significant cultural moment for the state and extended his gratitude to the Chief Minister. "We are making an auspicious start. I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the passengers, and I express special gratitude to our Chief Minister for this initiative," Agrawal said.

He further said it was a special initiative executed under the guidance of the state leadership. "It is a very significant occasion for the people of Chhattisgarh. He gave us the directive, and we, on behalf of the Department of Culture, have endeavoured to execute it. This is a special, one-time train; we will see what happens later," he added. (ANI)