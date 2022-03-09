Chhattisgarh Budget 2022: Bag made of cow dung to present budget grabs attention

CM Baghel even posed with his bag at his office. Here's a picture of Bhupesh Baghel holding his unique bag on the state budget day.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a peculiar scene as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel walked in with a briefcase made of cow dung to present the state budget for the financial year 2022-23.

In his budget 2022-23 speech, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced that the old pension scheme will be restored. “Rs 2 crore proposed for Chhattisgarh Rojgar Mission to work on the possibilities of creating new jobs,” Baghel added.

Chhattisgarh government has increased the annual assistance under Rajiv Gandhi Bhumihin Krishi Majdur Nyay Yojana from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 from next year.

Earlier, Bhupesh Baghel took steps to make agriculture more remunerative and addressed the issue of stray cattle, promoted organic farming and announced aid for the rural economy.

The Godhan Nyay Yojana, which intended to provide income support to cattle owners through procurement of dung, was pegged by the Bhupesh Baghel government as a source of vermicompost to address the shortage of chemical fertilisers in the state.

Top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Bhupesh Baghel, have proposed the use of cow dung to boost the rural economy.