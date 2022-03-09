Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chhattisgarh Budget 2022: Bag made of cow dung to present budget grabs attention

    CM Baghel even posed with his bag at his office. Here's a picture of Bhupesh Baghel holding his unique bag on the state budget day.

    Chhattisgarh Budget 2022: Bag made of cow dung to present budget grabs attention-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Raipur, First Published Mar 9, 2022, 2:16 PM IST

    The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a peculiar scene as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel walked in with a briefcase made of cow dung to present the state budget for the financial year 2022-23.

    What grabbed the attention was him holding a square-shaped bag made of cow dung. Baghel even posed with his bag at his office. Here's a picture of Bhupesh Baghel holding his unique bag on the state budget day.

    In his budget 2022-23 speech, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced that the old pension scheme will be restored. “Rs 2 crore proposed for Chhattisgarh Rojgar Mission to work on the possibilities of creating new jobs,” Baghel added.

    Chhattisgarh government has increased the annual assistance under Rajiv Gandhi Bhumihin Krishi Majdur Nyay Yojana from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 from next year.

    Earlier, Bhupesh Baghel took steps to make agriculture more remunerative and addressed the issue of stray cattle, promoted organic farming and announced aid for the rural economy.

    The Godhan Nyay Yojana, which intended to provide income support to cattle owners through procurement of dung, was pegged by the Bhupesh Baghel government as a source of vermicompost to address the shortage of chemical fertilisers in the state.

    Top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Bhupesh Baghel, have proposed the use of cow dung to boost the rural economy.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar Cabinet approves liquor prohibition law, first-time offenders to be let off with fine-dnm

    Bihar Cabinet approves liquor prohibition law, first-time offenders to be let off with fine

    Indian diplomat shames Pakistan over Kashmir at UNHRC

    Indian diplomat shames Pakistan over Kashmir at UNHRC

    Russia Ukraine war US oil, gas import ban experts impact on India world economy

    US ban on Russian oil, gas import: Time for India to build its own reserves, say experts

    Telangana CM KCR slams BJP, vows to achieve tremendous progress for country-dnm

    Telangana CM KCR slams BJP, vows to achieve tremendous progress for country

    Tamil Nadu students thank Indian Govt for Ukraine border help

    'Fastest evacuation...' Indian students thank Govt for Ukraine border help

    Recent Stories

    Bihar Cabinet approves liquor prohibition law, first-time offenders to be let off with fine-dnm

    Bihar Cabinet approves liquor prohibition law, first-time offenders to be let off with fine

    Indian Wells Masters: Novak Djokovic features in main draw amidst participation doubts-ayh

    Indian Wells Masters: Djokovic features in main draw amidst participation doubts

    Exclusive Radhe Shyam Prabhas reveals what to expect from his and Pooja Hegde film drb

    Exclusive: Prabhas on his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, co-star Pooja Hegde

    Indian diplomat shames Pakistan over Kashmir at UNHRC

    Indian diplomat shames Pakistan over Kashmir at UNHRC

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp gives honest opinion on Alexis Sanchez's red-card after Fabinho foul-ayh

    UCL 2021-22: Klopp gives honest opinion on Sanchez's red-card after Fabinho foul

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon