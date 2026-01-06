Police in Raigarh arrested five accused for attacking a woman officer during a protest. Separately, Raipur's SSP announced a 10% drop in crime in 2025, highlighting efforts against narcotics, road accidents, and impulsive murders.

Accused in Attack on Woman Cop Arrested

Deepika Nirmalkar, Police Station Incharge in Raigarh, expressed happiness over the arrest of the accused who allegedly attacked women police personnel during an anti-mining protest, and said women police personnel were relieved after action was taken. "All women Police personnel are happy because the accused has been caught and punished. We trust the law that he will be given the strictest punishment. Be it a woman officer or a common woman, they are all women. Those who wrong them should definitely be punished," she said on Monday, while expressing confidence in the legal process.

Her statement comes after a viral video from Chhattisgarh showed a woman police personnel being attacked and then stripped by a group of people during an anti-mining protest in Raigarh district. Police said the main accused, Chitrasen Sahu, was paraded publicly and produced before a court on Sunday. Five accused have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, while one more identified accused is yet to be arrested, police added.

Raipur Sees 10% Decline in Overall Crime

Meanwhile, in another development from the state, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umend Singh said overall crime in the city had declined by 10 per cent, according to the annual crime data for 2025. Addressing a press conference, Singh said Raipur recorded 17,703 crime cases in 2024, which declined to 15,896 cases in 2025. The briefing was attended by the Additional SP, the Traffic ASP, the CSP, and other senior officers. The SSP said the reduction reflected improved policing and monitoring.

Road Accidents and Traffic Enforcement

He also noted that road accidents were more frequent in rural areas than within city limits and that traffic enforcement had been intensified, with e-challan penalties rising by 50 per cent compared to the previous year. "Most accidents involved two-wheelers, where the majority of victims were found not wearing helmets. The department plans to launch public awareness programmes to reduce road accidents and promote safety," Singh said.

Concern Over Murders from Trivial Disputes

He also flagged concern over murders triggered by trivial disputes. "Incidents occurred over minor issues such as mobile phone usage, serving cold food, or refusing to accompany someone," Singh said, adding that "addressing these impulsive crimes is a priority for the coming year."

Major Crackdown on Narcotics

On narcotics, the SSP said Raipur Police carried out a major crackdown during the year, arresting around 600 suspects. "Through close monitoring of trials, over 100 individuals have received strict legal sentences. Major narcotics syndicates have been dismantled. The police will maintain focus to ensure these drug chains do not reappear," Singh said. (ANI)