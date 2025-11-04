Eight people were killed and several critically injured after a MEMU passenger train collided with a stationary goods train in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. Deputy CM Arun Sao confirmed rescue operations are underway for those trapped.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Tuesday termed the Bilaspur train accident a "very tragic incident" and said that senior railway and state officials have reached the site, with relief and rescue operations currently underway. "A very tragic incident has occurred. The goods train was stationary, and a MEMU train collided with it from behind. The engine is in the front coach, and some passengers also sit there. That coach has been damaged. Senior railway officials and state government officers have reached the spot. Relief and rescue operations have begun. The injured are being taken to the hospital," Arun Sao said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

8 Dead, Many Critically Injured

The death toll in the Bilaspur train accident has risen to eight, while several other people were injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said. Bilaspur District Collector (DC) Sanjay Agrawal said that the accident was of a serious nature, with several people trapped and many critically injured. "A total of eight people have lost their lives in this accident. Two people are still stuck here.16-17 people are in serious condition. This is a big accident. Everyone is present here and we are carrying out rescue operations," he said.

Railways Issue Helpline Numbers

Meanwhile, Vipul Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Southeast Central Railways, said that the injured passengers are receiving immediate medical attention. The South East Central Railway issued emergency helpline numbers to assist families and passengers in view of the train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district. The helpline numbers for Champa Junction, Rajgarh, and Pendra Road are 808595652, 975248560, and 8294730162, respectively. For the accident site, the railways have issued two helpline numbers: 9752485499, 8602007202. (ANI)