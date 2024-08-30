Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India sees alarming rise in student suicide cases; Karnataka among top affected states

    India is experiencing a troubling rise in student suicides, with a 57% increase over the past decade. In 2021, 13,089 students took their lives, outpacing both population growth and farmer suicides. Maharashtra leads in cases, with academic pressure and mental health issues as key factors.

    India sees alarming rise in student suicide cases; Karnataka among top affected states vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    India is witnessing a worrying surge in student suicides, with numbers increasing every year. According to a recent report by IC3, a global NGO supporting school children, student deaths have outpaced both population growth and farmer suicides. Maharashtra leads in these tragic statistics, while Karnataka ranks fourth.

    The IC3 report, which is based on data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2021-2022, paints a grim picture of the rising pressure and mental health challenges faced by students across the country.

    6 Indian cities with maximum suicide cases

    Disturbing Statistics:

    In 2021, a staggering 13,089 students took their own lives in India, marking a 4.5% increase from the previous year. Shockingly, students accounted for 8% of the total suicides in the country that year. The report highlights a 57% rise in student suicides over the decade from 2012 to 2021, compared to the previous decade from 2002 to 2011, during which 97,571 student deaths were recorded. This increase in student suicides is significantly higher than both the population growth rate and the overall suicide trend in the country.

    Top 5 States:

    Maharashtra reported the highest number of student suicides in 2021, with 1,834 cases. It was followed by Madhya Pradesh with 1,308 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,246 cases, Karnataka with 855 cases, and Odisha with 834 cases. These five states alone accounted for 46% of the total student suicides in the country. Additionally, the southern states and Union Territories contributed to 29% of these tragic deaths, as noted in the report.

    While the country has seen a 12% decline in farmer suicides over the past six years, student suicides have alarmingly increased by 62% during the same period. In 2021 alone, 10,881 farmers and 13,089 students ended their lives, highlighting the urgent need to address the factors contributing to this crisis.

    Kerala: 88 cops committed suicide in 5 years; Opposition cites 'excessive workload' in Assembly

    Causes:

    The report attributes this rise in student suicides to a combination of factors, including academic pressure, stress related to job selection, lack of support from educational institutions, incidents of ragging and harassment, discrimination, financial difficulties, changes in family structure, emotional neglect, social isolation, and unaddressed mental health issues.

    The increasing number of student suicides calls for immediate action from authorities, educational institutions, and society as a whole to create a supportive environment for students. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court case backlog hits record high of 83,000 cases despite increased judge strength and reforms snt

    Supreme Court case backlog hits record high of 83,000 despite increased judge strength and reforms

    Vistara to merge with Air India on November 12 following government's approval of Singapore Airlines' FDI snt

    Vistara to merge with Air India on November 12 following government's approval of Singapore Airlines' FDI

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-395 Aug 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-395 Aug 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    MLA Mukesh leaves TVM home under police escort, likely headed to Kochi as pressure mounts to resign dmn

    MLA Mukesh leaves TVM home under police escort, likely headed to Kochi as pressure mounts to resign

    BBMP issues warning to Bengaluru PGs Comply guidelines by Sept 15 or license revoke vkp

    BBMP issues warning to Bengaluru PGs: ‘Comply with guidelines by September 15 or face license revoke'

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court case backlog hits record high of 83,000 cases despite increased judge strength and reforms snt

    Supreme Court case backlog hits record high of 83,000 despite increased judge strength and reforms

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 30: Check price of 18k,22k,24k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 30: Check price of 18k,22k,24k

    Vistara to merge with Air India on November 12 following government's approval of Singapore Airlines' FDI snt

    Vistara to merge with Air India on November 12 following government's approval of Singapore Airlines' FDI

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-395 Aug 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-395 Aug 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    MLA Mukesh leaves TVM home under police escort, likely headed to Kochi as pressure mounts to resign dmn

    MLA Mukesh leaves TVM home under police escort, likely headed to Kochi as pressure mounts to resign

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon