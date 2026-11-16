Uttarakhand plans a two-storey parking facility for around 100 vehicles near Maa Dhari Devi Temple. Land identified and GIS survey completed, but construction awaits necessary approvals and an NOC

Devotees visiting the famous Maa Dhari Devi Temple in Uttarakhand will soon get an easy parking solution, especially during the busy Char Dham Yatra season. The State Government is now looking to construct a new multi-level 2 storey car park. State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced this.

This should help accommodate around 100 vehicles and provide a solution to reducing congestion caused by vehicles being parked on local roads.

Where Will This New Parking Facility Be Located?

In Kali Gaon Village, Srinagar Tehsil, land measuring 0.14 hectares has been identified for the construction of the new parking facility.

It will be located on the left of the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway and situated close to the reservoir of the Srinagar Hydroelectric Project. It will be a convenient location to park for private vehicle users who visit the Maa Dhari Devi Temple.

Multi-Storey Car Park (100 Vehicle Capacity)

The car park will cover around 20m x 70m of land. It will be a 2 storey car park and will be able to accommodate around 100 Equivalent Car Spaces (ECS).

Once the car park is constructed, this should reduce the amount of vehicles being placed along the roadside.

Land Identified And Survey Done

The land has been identified and a Geographic survey has been carried out using GIS technology. Suitable land for building has been located.

Next they will identify the right implementing body and complete any technical processes.

No Objection Certificate (NOC) Needed

The land is registered to the Srinagar Hydroelectric Project and is therefore under the management of Alaknanda Hydro Power Company Limited.

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) will therefore have to be obtained from the relevant project managers. Once this is done the design and building process can begin.

Benefit To Char Dham Yatra Pilgrims

The Maa Dhari Devi Temple receives plenty of visitors throughout the year. During the Char Dham Yatra season the number increases. By building this new car park there will be extra space for vehicles and help reduce any issues caused by traffic.

However, this is still in the planning stages and no official information has yet been given regarding when construction will begin.