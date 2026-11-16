The Supreme Court is reviewing if YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja breached orders against spreading malicious allegations, as it considers his appeal regarding a six-month jail sentence for criminal contempt of the judiciary.

Supreme Court Reviews Contempt Case Against YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday said it would examine whether YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja violated its earlier direction restraining him from indulging in further acts of contempt by making malicious allegations against judges and the judiciary.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu observed while hearing Pahuja’s appeal challenging the Delhi High Court’s order sentencing him to six months’ imprisonment for criminal contempt of court for maligning the judiciary using his YouTube channel ‘Fight 4 Judicial Reforms’. The Court indicated that it would examine the allegations of violation of its earlier direction before proceeding to hear Pahuja’s challenge to the High Court’s verdict. The matter relates to contempt proceedings initiated by the Delhi High Court over videos uploaded on Pahuja’s YouTube channel. The videos featured interviews with lawyers and allegedly contained derogatory remarks and allegations against judicial officers.

The Delhi High Court held Pahuja guilty of criminal contempt in April this year, observing that his conduct went beyond legitimate criticism of the judiciary and undermined the authority of judicial officers. It held that Pahuja’s statements and conduct had scandalised the court and undermined its authority while showing no remorse for his actions or any willingness to correct his conduct. On May 16, the High Court sentenced him to six months’ simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 in each of the two contempt cases. The sentences were directed to run concurrently. The court also took note of his remarks during the sentencing hearing, when he said that the alleged arbitrariness of the courts was increasing and that he no longer expected justice from them.

The Bench observed that these statements amounted to a further aggravation of the contempt already established against him, indicating that Pahuja remained unrepentant and did not merit leniency. Pahuja subsequently approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s decision. On September 3, the Supreme Court issued notice on his appeal and ordered his release from custody after his counsel informed the bench that he had already undergone 48 days of imprisonment. The court also directed him not to indulge in further acts of contempt. The Supreme Court is now examining allegations that Pahuja has continued making statements against judges in violation of its direction. (ANI)